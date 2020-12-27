Boy Hit By Police Car On 999 Call

A young boy is in a critical condition after being hit by a police car which was out on a 999 emergency call

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in a critical condition after being hit by a police cruiser in Stockport on Saturday night, December 26. The police car was rushing to a crime scene following a 999 emergency call reporting domestic abuse.

The boy was rushed to hospital after the officers involved administered first aid at the scene, and the incident is being investigated both by Greater Manchester Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A spokesperson for the force told the MEN: “At around 9.30pm on Saturday, December 26, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance incident when they were involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Garners Lane in Stockport.

“Police stopped and administered trauma care to a 15-year-old boy until the ambulance arrived.

“The boy has since been taken to hospital with a serious head injury where he remains in a critical condition.

“An investigation is under way.”

