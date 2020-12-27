Boxing Day Fire In Warehouse In Spain’s Elche

BOXING Day fire in warehouse in Elche on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A huge fire broke out in a series of warehouses used for storage in Elche on Spain’s Costa Blanca South shortly before midnight on Boxing Day. Emergency services sped to the site on the road between Elche and Santa Pola after the alarm was raised at 11:42pm, for fear that a neighbouring caravan site was in danger of catching fire. A rubber factory next door to the warehouse also posed a significant risk.

Six fire fighters, a sergeant and a corporal rapidly responded and eventually smothered the flames and the thick plume of smoke, which had been caused by the material in the storage warehouses burning. Officials reported that thankfully nobody was injured in the blaze.

