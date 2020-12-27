BORIS Poised To Sign Landmark Trade Deal With Turkey this week after Brexit



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to secure a landmark trade deal with Turkey this week, with Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary saying, “The deal we expect to sign this week locks in tariff-free trading arrangements, and will help support our trading relationship, worth £18.6bn last year. It will provide certainty for thousands of jobs across the UK in the manufacturing, automotive, and steel industries”.

The chief executive of the Turkish manufacturer Arcelik, Hakan Bulgurlu, said, “The UK is the biggest export market for home appliances that are manufactured in Turkey. We welcome the efforts to quickly finalise a free trade agreement between Turkey and the UK, that will maintain the essence of our no-tariff, no-quota partnership”.

Figures from 2018 show that Turkey was the 10th largest trade partner for the UK, outside of the EU, and now the negotiating teams of both sides hope to secure a deal this week in a video call, with the UK has also agreeing to roll over tariffs on certain agricultural products between Turkey and the EU.

