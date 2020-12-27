BODY has been found in a park in Staffordshire

Another holiday tragedy has been reported as Staffordshire police confirmed that a body has been found in Longton Park shortly after 8am on Sunday, December 27. Although officials haven’t disclosed the exact location of the body, an eyewitness told StokeonTrentLive that they saw a large police presence around the lake at the end of the park.

-- Advertisement --



The park was cordoned off at around 8:20amd and a spokesperson for the Staffordshire Police chief inspector told the Mirror that an investigation at the scene is underway.

A witness told local reporters: “There are lots of police vehicles and an incident tent close to the lake area.”

Another person added: “It seems to be something to do with the lake at the bottom of the park. It is swarming with police.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Body Found In Staffordshire Park”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.