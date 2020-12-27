A BRIT mum-to-be was delighted when her baby gave her a thumbs up from inside the womb during an ultrasound scan.

-- Advertisement --



Holly Giles, from Lincolnshire, was undergoing her 20-week ultrasound scan when her baby gave her the “thumbs up” from inside the womb.

The 33-year old told the Mirror she was “ecstatic” when her unborn child appeared to raise their thumb during an ultrasound at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, on December 9.

“I brought my best friend with me for the scan.” Ms Giles told the Mirror, “The midwife saw it first and just said ‘Oh my God’ and we were both scrambling to see the screen. She said it was really rare and she had never seen anything like that before.”

“Even though babies wriggle around a lot, he or she was doing it for some time. We were all just in hysterics because of everything that’s going on at the moment.”

“I’m absolutely buzzing to see him or her. I feel like they are a gift from my mum,” who passed away when she was a teenager, Ms. Giles told the Mirror.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Baby Gives Thumbs Up from Womb to Brit Mum in Ultrasound”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.