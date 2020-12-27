At Least Ten Dead In Avalanche In Iran’s Tehran

AT least ten people are dead and several more are missing after bad weather caused a huge avalanche in Iran’s Tehran

A huge rescue operation is underway on Iran’s Albroz mountains near the capital of Tehran after a blizzard caused terrifying avalanches on Friday, December 25. Local media reported that at least ten bodies were recovered in a dangerous rescue mission, while many more mountaineers remained missing on Saturday.

“We are trying to find the missing by mobilising all our facilities and forces, and informing passing vessels and the naval search and rescue centres of Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan,” said Esmail Makkizadeh, deputy head of Iran’s regional maritime body, according to ISNA.

Heavy snow has battered Iran in recent days, and rescuers said that the bad weather was hampering their search, which had to be temporarily halted on Saturday night as conditions worsened.

