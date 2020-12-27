At least 37 dead and 18 severely injured in a tragic bus crash in Cameroon

AT least 37 have been pronounced dead and 18 other people have been severely injured in a tragic bus crash in Cameroon.

According to local authorities, a 70-seater bus crashed into a truck while trying to avoid a crowd of people on the road at around 2 am on Sunday, December 27.

Rescuers are desperately searching through the wreckage to see whether they can find any survivors, however, a senior government official for the area, Absalom Monono Woloa, said that the death toll “will likely rise”.

The catastrophic incident occurred in the western village of Nemale while the bus was on its way to the capital, Yaounde, from the western town of Foumban.

Absalom Monono Woloa said that: “most of the travellers were either going to spend New Year’s Day with their families, returning from Christmas Day festivities or were business people supplying gifts for New Year’s feasts.”

Village residents ran to the road to help the more than 60 commuters who were on the bus, he said.

