ANDALUCIA looks forward to ‘complete normality’ as the first of the vaccines are rolled out

President of the Junta de Andalucia Juanma Moreno celebrated the delivery of the first 1,840 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday, December 27 with a message of optimism for the region, saying that he himself feels “excited and hopeful” for the future.

Describing the vaccine as “the first step to recover normalcy lost due to the pandemic” Moreno said in a statement that the goal of his government is “to achieve not a new normality”, but “a complete normality that is the one that all Andalucians want.”

Moreno said that 500 health professionals were standing by to administer the vaccine, and urged members of the public not to be worried about getting the jab, but instead to consider it a “moral responsibility”.

“Science has given is the possibility of ending Covid-19. With the vaccine we not only protect ourselves, but also our loved ones and the whole of society.”

As reported by Euro Weekly News, the first person from Spain to receive the vaccine on December 27 was Araceli, a 96-year-old resident of a Guadalajara senior care centre, followed by a health assistant named Mónica, who was the second to receive the jab.

