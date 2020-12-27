Ambulance Crew Attacked On Christmas Day

AMBULANCE crew attacked at knife-point on Christmas Day

A Wiltshire ambulance crew were subjected to a terrifying attack on Christmas Day when a car rammed into them as they were on their way to an emergency call out. They were then threatened with a knife before locking themselves into the vehicle in fear of their lives.

A 39-year-old man was arrested after the incident which occurred at 4:30pm on December 25 in Swindon in Wiltshire and is being held at Gablecross station.

Inspector Steve Love of Wiltshire Police said:

“It is a sad reality that, while attending calls to protect the public, emergency service staff are put in situations where they fear for their own safety on a daily basis,” he said.

“Christmas Day is no exception unfortunately.

“Nobody should be made to feel in danger when trying to carry out their work, especially when that work involves protecting our communities.”

