A boat for Javier

JAVIER GARCIA, a 24-year-old who belongs to Torrevieja’s Club de Remo, was recently presented with a para-rowing boat.

Thanking his sponsors at the presentation held at the Marina Salinas port, Javier said that he hoped he would now be able to do the high-performance boat justice in Spain’s forthcoming Rowing Championships.

He began rowing four years ago but until now has been using a borrowed boat.

The single-scull craft was acquired for the young sportsman by the local water-supply company Agamed and Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion.

Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon, who attended the presentation together with Sports councillor Diana Box and Agamed executives Jorge Ballesta and Gemma Cruz, said that Javier deserved a top quality boat and he was happy that Torrevieja was able to count on sportspeople like him.

Dolon also stressed that the town hall’s Sports department was doing everything within its power to develop and promote adapted sport, not least because Torrevieja possessed all the necessary conditions and infrastructure for it.

The mayor also thanked Marina Salinas for supporting sport, especially rowing which was a deep-rooted tradition in the municipality, he said.

