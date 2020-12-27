30-Year-Old Family Secret Blown Apart By Boyfriends Xmas Gift DNA Test Results.

Boyfriend's horror as DNA Christmas present reveals his girlfriend's families 30-year shocking secret.



Posting on a *Reddit forum, the man, who has asked not to be named, explained that despite his girlfriend’s parents agreeing to the gift idea, the results actually have the potential to tear their entire family apart- and even the relationship with his girlfriend!

The horror story started when a man has pleaded with internet users for advice after claiming a Christmas gift he bought for his girlfriend revealed a shocking family secret. Speaking on *Reddit’s Relationship Advice forum, he explained how he had bought his other half a DNA testing kit to trace back her family roots.

To make sure it was ok with everyone, he ran the idea past both of her parents, who said they thought it was a lovely idea. However, it appears that one parent kept her past a secret after the ’23AndMe’ kit revealed what they had been hiding away for over 30 years.

The unnamed man explained: “I think I f***ed up by getting my girlfriend a DNA test for Christmas”. He went to explain that she had the gift early and got the results recently but were confused when they noticed it said “half-sister” under the list of her family members!

No doubt about it- as far as she was aware, she didn’t have a half-sister, so she decided to look into it. The post continued: “She looks up the half-sister and she does not recognise her but recognises a few people in her circle. She looks up her father and gets his name. Confused she calls up her mom and puts her on speaker in our room.” “The atmosphere was tense as the call was made…”

“‘Mom do I have a half-sister?’ Her mum replied, “Of course not, why would you have a half-sister honey lol”. But her mum stopped chuckling when she replied: “Do you know a John Smith?”

“The phone went dead silent.”

The entire story – which sounds like an impossible truth – then presents a situation which is hard to swallow. The flustered mother went on to reveal that during a two-day “break” from the girl’s father she had hooked up with an ex.

During their lusty weekend, she fell pregnant, but kept quiet about the other man and let her unwitting partner raise his child. And now their worlds had collided beneath the Christmas tree.

Reddit users were quick to reassure the boyfriend that this wasn’t his fault. One commented: “Biology doesn’t make a dad, but removing the consent of the dad in this situation from making the choice of raising another sperm donor’s child is cruel.”

*Reddit is an American social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website. Registered members submit content to the site such as links, text posts, and images, which are then voted up or down by other members.

** 23andMe is a privately held personal genomics and biotechnology company based in Sunnyvale, California.

