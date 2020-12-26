Willie Thorne’s Family In Bitter Row Over His Favourite Cue

WILLIE Thorne’s family are in a bitter row over the late snooker player’s favourite cue and ashes

The late snooker legend’s wife, former Miss Great Britain Jill Thorne, is looked in a bitter feud with Willie’s three kids from his first marriage. Jill said that she wants to auction the star’s favourite cue to raise money for charity, but his children want the cue to “remain in the family.”

Jill told The Mirror: “His children said they wanted the cue back which I understand, but he had bequeathed it to me.”

“He would love it being sold off for charity”.

Willie’s first wife Fiona, however, said that it was his wish for the iconic cue to be returned to his children after his death.

“Willie was emphatic he wanted Tristan and not Jill to look after his affairs when he died, and there are several witnesses to that.

“He was not very keen for Jill to have any involvement.

“My family would not be supportive of Jill selling the cue and will not be stating anything to that effect. They were not Willie’s last wishes.”

Willie Thorne passes away in June after suffering respiratory failure.

