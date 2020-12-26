WATCH: Sevilla Police Clear Large Street Party

20:00 h. 15 dotaciones de Policía Local y @policia Nacional desalojan dos fiestas navideñas en zonas peatonales en Polígono Sur, con 50 y 20 personas.

Deseamos pronta recuperación para el agente de Policía Local que sufrió contusiones al recibir un botellazo.#Gobernación #AytoSE pic.twitter.com/bwk0JOUTUb — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) December 26, 2020

AN OFFICER was wounded on Christmas night as police cleared two large street parties in breach of Covid restrictions in Sevilla.

According to Emergencias Sevilla, 15 teams of Policia Local and Nacional officers were deployed to the Poligono Sur area of the Andalusian capital at 8 PM on Christmas night. They found two large street parties, of 50 and 20 people respectively, taking place on the streets of the high-density residential area.

Footage released on Twitter by police shows officers encountering retaliation from some revelers, with plumes of smoke captured filling the air. Loud music can be heard as well as angry protests from locals when police attempt to shut the parties down. While clearing the 70 revelers, one officer was attacked with a bottle and suffered several bruises.

Sevilla’s police, like the rest of Spain’s forces, are currently on high alert to prevent large gatherings from taking place over the Christmas season. Authorities are concerned that street parties and large celebrations could lead to a spike in Covid cases. Recently police in Sevilla busted a stag party of 55 revelers in a well-known brothel.

Poligono Sur lies in the south of Sevilla amidst some of the city’s lowest-income neighbourhoods.

