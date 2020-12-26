DONALD TRUMP has blocked a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid package, meaning 14 million jobless Americans will see their unemployment benefits cut.

-- Advertisement --



The President stunned Democrats and Republicans alike when he decided not to sign-off on the package, which would have seen $892 billion distributed to unemployment welfare programmes and another $1.4 trillion on other government spending projects.

Trump argues that the bill assigns too much money to cultural programmes and foreign aid, and has called for the $600 stimulus package for those without a job to be raised to $2000. While many economists agree that the package is too small, they say it is essential that the aid reaches those in need immediately.

“Why would politicians not want to give people $2000 rather than only $600… Give our people the money!” the President tweeted on Christmas Day, which he spent golfing at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. He added that it was Coronavirus was the fault of China, not of ordinary Americans.

After months of negotiations, Republicans and Democrats agreed on the package last weekend, with the initial support of the White House. Trump, who hands over power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on 20 January, did not object to terms of the deal until Congress voted it through on Monday night.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump Stops Aid Package for Jobless Americans”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.