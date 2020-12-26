trucks moving at last

Truck drivers stuck in queues for France were finally told: “Lets Roll” leaving the airfield where most were parked empty.

The transport secretary of the UK grant Shapps welcomes the decision, which meant freight drivers could head back to Dover.

All freight lorries have now left Manston airfield in kent with an estimated 15.500 COVID-19 tests carried out on or close to the site.

Its believed 36 positive cases were found at the airfield, and they are being verified.

Mr Shapps said lorries should no longer head for the airfield and he thanked everyone concerned who had helped in the disruption and managed to clear the backlog of traffic freight and people eventually.

All these disruptions and indeed traffic chaos in kent resulted from a partial trade ban, and ‘blockade ‘ due mostly to a south-east identification of a new strain of COVID.

This meant several countries shut their borders to the UK, including course France causing the immediate back up of traffic foodstuffs and goods for central Europe.

