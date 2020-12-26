Thousands of Tech Workers Apply for Finnish Citizenship in New Scheme

FINLAND has received applications from thousands of tech workers in an innovative new scheme to attract global talent to the Nordic country.

The Scandanavian state has received over 5300 applications this month for its scheme offering tech workers and their families the chance to settle in Finland. Applicants are given the chance to spend 90 days in the country to see if they would like to move to Finland permanently.

Tech workers from the UK, US, Canada, and other countries have taken a huge interest in the scheme. The majority had families and wanted to work remotely for their current employers according to the Helsinki Business Hub. More than 800 applicants were entrepreneurs hoping to launch tech startups, 60 were investors, and the remainder were hunting for new jobs.

Finland’s booming startup scene is worth an estimated 6 billion euro, while the company is also the birthplace of household tech names Nokia, SMS, 5G, and Linux.

The 90 Day Finn scheme, which recently closed, will provide tech workers with all necessary official documentation, housing, school and childcare, remote working facilities, and valuable introductions to Helsinki’s thriving industry. Finland has been ranked the world’s happiest country for three consecutive years, with Finns enjoying a high quality of healthcare, safety, and education.

