THIS year there could no visits to patients in Torrevieja hospital by firemen, football teams or local charities and associations.

Undiscouraged by anti-Covid restrictions, the health professionals put on their entertainments programme with carols, live music that included cajon flamenco and a children’s choir who sang below the patients’ windows.

-- Advertisement --



For Jose Antonio Galera, who has been in hospital for some weeks, there was the most precious present of all, when his dog Mabel was allowed to pay him a surprise visit.

“Special visits like Mabel’s are possible thanks to Torrevieja Hospital’s pet accompaniment and therapeutic healing policies,” Ribera Salud sources explained.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Surprises all round for patients in Torrevieja hospital.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.