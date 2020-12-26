Surgeon Avoids Being Struck Off After Being Found Guilty Of Branding His Initials On Patients Livers

SURGEON Avoids Being Struck Off After Being Found Guilty Of Branding His Initials On Two of his Patients Livers

Simon Bramhall, a 55-year-old consultant surgeon at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, England, avoided being struck off from practicing, even after being found guilty of using an argon beam machine to brand his initials into two of his patients’ livers during their transplant operations.

Bramhall, from Tarrington, Herefordshire, had blamed ‘work stress’ on his actions, and resigned from his post, later to be charged with assault, after his initials were discovered by chance after one of the donor livers he transplanted had failed, one week after the operation.

Despite the General Medical Council advocating he be struck off, The Medical Practitioners Tribunal decided to only suspend Bramhall for five months, with their chairwoman, Christina Moller, saying, “His actions were seen by colleagues as out of character at a time of work-related stress. Mr Bramhall has taken responsibility for his actions, pleaded guilty to common assault at the earliest opportunity, and demonstrated genuine remorse and sought to apologise”.

Hugh Barton, representing the GMC, had stated that Bramhall’s medical license removal was the only appropriate action to take “to uphold standards and maintain public confidence in the profession”, whilst judge Farrer described Bramhall’s actions as, “professional arrogance of such magnitude that it strayed into criminal behaviour”.

