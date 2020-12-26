Smiles from Lady Luck in Callosa and El Altet

THE Christmas Lottery didn’t rain many millions on Alicante province this year.

But there were enough prizes to change lives for the better, including that of Carlos Cano from Callosa whose “decimo” of the number 06095 won him €125,000.

He was in the Cox garlic and onion warehouse where he works when he learnt that the ticket had won second prize.

Carlos explained in the local Spanish media that he, his wife Lourdes and their daughter could now have their own home instead of sharing a house with relatives of his wife.

“It’s not enough to retire on, but at last we shall be able to buy a house and I won’t have to sleep on the sofa any more,” he said.

The same number, 06095, was also sold in Crevillent, where Ruby Rodriguez, who is currently without work, was initially happy to believe she had won €6,000 and was overjoyed to learn that her winnings amounted to €125,000.

“Now I can help my family and pay the air fare for my children to come and see me,” said Ruby, who is from Colombia.

