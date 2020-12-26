Search reveals body of missing man

NATIONAL POLICE have confirmed that a 20-year-old man who had been reported missing from his home in Guadalajara since December 19 has been found dead.

Nothing more is known yet about the cause of death of Gabriel Tores Felipe, whose body was found in a wooded area in the town of Taracena and showed no signs of violence, although police are still investigating. His remains were taken to the local morgue.

National Police confirmed on social media that the body had been found and the search called off.

More than 200 volunteers took part in the latest search for the missing man in the Peña Hueva area earlier this week and the search was due to continue today, December 26, but unfortunately the body was found on Christmas Day.

National Police with sniffer dogs, Local Police, Civil Protection, firemen, and local residents took part in the search operation.

It was carried out in an area where Gabriel’s phone had last given off a signal. However, triangulation had been impossible because there are only two masts in the area and not the three needed for a more precise location.

Gabriel was a keen and knowledgeable hiker who was carrying a backpack the day he disappeared.

