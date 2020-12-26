RUSSIAN Billionaire Found Dead In Zanzibar after going on Holiday with his Daughter

Igor Sosin, a 53-year-old Russian billionaire retail magnate, and portfolio investor, who only a few months back had recovered from Covid-19, was found dead in Zanzibar, where he was on holiday with his 18-year-old daughter and a mystery girlfriend.

He was found in his hotel room and pronounced dead at the scene, but no cause of death has been confirmed yet.

Sosin is credited with being the pioneer who brought DIY stores to the Russian market, after the fall of the Soviet Union, founding retail outlets Starik Hottabych and Modi, as well as OBI supermarkets, and recently branching out into the pet stores business.

He was known as a lover of parties, yachts, tennis, and skiing, and reportedly once paid several million pounds for a collection of actress Sharon Stone’s dresses, as well as his 2013 purchase of a typed copy of the original 1958 Truman Capote script for ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’, for £200,000.

His family had a well-publicised tragedy some years ago when his then 19-year-old son Egor, confessed to the murder of his mother, Anastasia, Sosin’s second wife, at a hotel in Kazan, strangling her with a mobile phone charger cable, claiming he was ‘expelling the devil inside her’, for which he never went to trial, after being diagnosed with an ‘acute mental disorder’, and was later released after successful treatment at a psychiatric hospital.

