Residents In Spain’s Alicante Take Control Of Municipal Neglect

RESIDENTS in Spain’s Alicante take control of the neighbourhood communal areas in the face of municipal neglect.

Residents of the Carolinas Bajas and El Pla neighbourhoods in Alicante have joined forces to improve the green areas created throughout the region and which they say have been neglected by the City Council. Dozens of planters were placed around the streets as part of an urban redevelopment project, and now locals are taking matters into their own hands and creating stunning floral displays.

“This neighbourhood initiative arose because, a month after finishing the works, the plants were already dead. We notified the City Council on several occasions and they did nothing, they just placed some posts to prevent cars from going on the footpaths and trampling on the plants,” explained Sento Oncina, the resident responsible for the initiative. Oncina added that that patience ran out after six months: “So, since they didn’t do anything, we decided to do it ourselves. We, the neighbours, organized ourselves and began to replant the planters closest to the association’s headquarters”.

The group has also put up posters around the streets demanding that the Council does its job, pointing out that the project has already cost residents more than €300. “The City Council must do its part,” Oncina said, “because that is their job.”

