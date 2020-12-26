Police in Spain’s Alicante Bust 7 Illegal Christmas Day Parties

POLICE in Spain’s Alicante bust 7 illegal parties on Christmas Day

The Local Police in Alicante had a busy Christmas as they received a total of 29 complaints for breaches to the state of alarm and raided a total of seven illegal parties on Christmas Day night. Fines were also handed out to eighteen people for breaching the curfew of 11pm – 6am.

The Councillor for Security, Jose Ramon Gonzalez thanked the police for their hard work, and appealed to citizens not to lower their guard over Christmas and New Year. “We must each assume the individual responsibility of extreme prevention in compliance with the security measures and preventative measures for the health of all,” Gonzalez added.

Meanwhile, traffic controls on December 25 caught four drivers in Alicante on the street at near the beach for being over the alcohol limit. A number of speed and other traffic violations were also reported.

