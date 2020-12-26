Pfizer Vaccine Causing More Reactions Than Predicted

PFIZER Covid-19 vaccine is causing far more allergic reactions than were predicted

Top Covid experts claim the number of people having negative allergic reactions – seven so far in the US – is far higher than what was expected. A scientist with Operation Warp Speed, Dr Moncef Slaoui, reported on Wednesday, December 23, that clinical trials are currently being considered for people who are extremely allergic to things.

“That frequency … is superior to what one would expect with other vaccines,” Slaoui told CNN. The doctor added that a trial for people who carry EpiPens due to severe allergies could help figure out why the Pfizer Covid vaccine negatively affects some people while being perfectly safe for others.

Alkis Togias, chief of the institute’s Allergy, Asthma, and Airway Biology Branch, told CNBC on Monday:

“We are a little bit concerned that people who have had a lot of allergies who have had reactions like this to all kinds of things, not just vaccines, may be afraid to get vaccinated now.”

“We just don’t want that to happen. We want to find a way for them to get vaccinated,” Togias said.

