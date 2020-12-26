Parakeets invade Almeria City

ALMERIA city hall and Almeria University reached a collaboration agreement on carrying out a survey of the city’s green parakeets.

The birds, whose native habitat is Argentina and Uruguay, increasingly make themselves seen and heard in the city and the survey will study the best ways of controlling this invasive species.

According to Margarita Cobos, Environmental Sustainability, the chosen methods will at all times bear in the mind the birds’ wellbeing.

