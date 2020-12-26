Pakistan Threatens Google Over ‘Sacrilegious Content’

PAKISTAN threatens Google and Wikipedia over ‘sacrilegious content’

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) released a statement on Friday, December 25 slamming Google and Wikipedia for alleged sacrilegious content against which they claim is spreading inaccuracies about religious leader Mirza Masroor Ahmad.

“Complaints were also received regarding hosting of caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and dissemination of misleading, wrong, deceptive and deceitful information through articles published on Wikipedia portraying Mirza Masroor Ahmad as a Muslim,” the PTA said in a statement published on its Twitter page.

The PTA called for the immediate removal of the content which they deem “unlawful” and threatened further action if the internet giants don’t conform.

“In case the platforms remain non-compliant, PTA shall be constrained to initiate further action under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA) and Rules 2020,” the Pakistani regulator added.

Earlier this year, Pakistan banned TikTok over objectionable content and has also prohibited other sites such as Tinder and Grindr.

