On the road in Elche

ELCHE city hall has introduced an initiative allowing elderly cyclists to take to the road once more.

Now it will be with on three, not two, wheels, explained the city’s Public Safety councillor Ramon Abad as he presented the En bici sense edat (By bike regardless of age) project.

This makes rickshaw-type tricycles available to the elderly, occupational centre users and those with reduced mobility.

“This is an exciting project thought up by the Policia Local who, as well as protecting people, are demonstrating their commitment to ensuring that the vulnerable receive the attention they deserve.

Abad was accompanied at the presentation by Julio Fernandez from the municipal Road Safety and Cycling Unit.

“We want people who perhaps haven’t been in the city centre or seen the beach for years to be able to go out in the fresh air and feel a breeze on their faces,” Fernandez said.

He encouraged both members of public prepared to do the pedalling and those hoping to enjoy an outing to email the enbicisinedad@elche.es to learn more about taking part in the project.

