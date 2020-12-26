Nine-year-old hero calls 112 after mum faints

A BOY, nine, has become a hero after having the presence of mind to alert the emergency services when his mother fainted in their home in Toledo.

The boy, named Lucas, called 112 and told the operator what had happened to his mum at around 5pm on Wednesday, December 23. He gave them the address to their home and opened the door to the Local Police who were the first to arrive, national Spanish daily ABC reports.

Close on their heels was a team of paramedics in an ambulance, who took charge of the woman, who by then, was no longer unconscious.

She was taken to hospital for tests, accompanied by her husband, who had since arrived home.

Lucas stayed with his aunt, who we imagine was very proud of him.

The Local Police in Toledo reported the events on their Instagram account, saying that “now heroes are called Lucas”.

The mayor, Milagros Tolon, wished “Happy Christmas to all the heroes who do so much for others”.

Toledo Local Police have dedicated a section of the road safety lessons which they carry out at local schools on how to talk to the emergency services, although it is not known if the boy had attended one.

