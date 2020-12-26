Mrs Brown’s Boys Star Taking Legal Action Against Shows Creator Over ‘Workplace Discrimination’.

MRS BROWN’S BOYS actor Gary Hollywood has revealed he is “taking legal action” against the shows creator, Brendan O’Carroll, as he claimed he was unfairly treated on the show after a query over his pay.

Mrs Brown’s Boys actor Gary Hollywood, 41, left his role as Dino Doyle on the BBC hit show earlier this year. Show creator Brendan O’Carroll, 65, recently said the pair were on good terms following his exit, but the actor has since claimed he left the show as he felt he wasn’t being paid the same as his co-stars.

He said, quote: “I feel I wasn’t being paid equally and I wasn’t being given an explanation for decisions. When I tried to resolve it, nothing was done. I was just disregarded. But I won’t put up with it any more. I won’t be ­treated like that. This has gone too far. They shouldn’t do this to people. I am taking legal action. The papers have been lodged for a tribunal and the process has now started.”

Gary said he was axed from one of this year’s festive specials after raising the issue with bosses. He also said that he hopes that the tribunal will lead to any wrongdoing being identified and added he is not “greedy” but wished to be “compensated for times when I haven’t been paid fairly.”

Gary added in the interview that he feels like “there is bullying going on” and that he had viewed Brendan as a “father figure” and “mentor” before he was cut from the Christmas episodes and only informed via a single text from him.

