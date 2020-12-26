Mother Spends Astonishing £20,000 Buying 350 Christmas Presents for Her Kids!
In 2015, Emma Tapping was ridiculed last year for “spoiling” her children after a photo of the hundreds presents she bought them went viral online- it was in 2016, she decided there was only one way to combat the hatred: GO BIGGER!
Tapping, from the Isle of Man, posted a picture of her haul to Facebook explaining that it had taken “another year of hard graft” to save up and plan for the presents and that her family deserved everything they got.
Her caption read: “Another year of hard graft, saving and planning. Another year of my family making me proud every day. They deserve a great Christmas. The haters will hate but nothing and no one will change how I do Christmas.”
After being accused of “spoiling” her children once more and of “pressie-bragging”, the mother of three defended herself. Appearing on the UK’s ITV’s This Morning, where she was grilled by presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, she said: “You can buy your children two presents or 200 but it is the way you bring them up. They could have two presents and still be a little terror. My kids know the difference between right and wrong, they appreciate everything they get and they don’t get spoilt throughout the year, we don’t go on expensive holidays. If they break something like their phone they have to save up their money to replace it.”
She also appeared on the Channel 5 documentary Xmas Excess: Parents Splash The Cash. In the past four years, it seems nothing’s changed except the social media landscape, with Tapping now using TikTok to chronicle her gift-giving under the handle @mymumissoextra.
On Facebook, she continues to defend her choice, saying: “The day I let a stranger on the internet tell me what to do is the day to give up.” She also replied to a user who suggested it was insensitive to show off extravagant gift-giving in a year when people have lost so much and may well be struggling financially. Tapping responded by calling the user a “snowflake” and saying people should in that case not show off their cars or £100,000 weddings either.
