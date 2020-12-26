Montenegro Airlines Collapses After Sustaining Chronic Financial Losses.
Montenegro’s national airline has gone out of business after sustaining a long period of financial losses with 360 staff losing their jobs. The final flight was YM103, and took off from Belgrade in Serbia to its hub, Podgorica, on Christmas Day. On an earlier flight on 25 December between the two capitals, the pilots traced out a partial heart shape with their flight path.
In 2019, the airline flew 657,276 passengers – fewer than Ryanair carried in just two days. Ryanair had complained to the European Union about what it said was illegal state aid to the Montenegrin carrier.
