Millions wake up today under the Tier 4 tougher restrictions as UK Covid deaths pass the 70,000 mark. Six million more people in England now enter tier-4 restrictions as new measures come into force in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

-- Advertisement --



The number of people that now come under the stricter tier 4 in England will increase by 6 million to 24 million people, representing 43% of the population, in response to a more transmissible variant being discovered in the UK. It comes after the government said a further 570 died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus as of Christmas Day, taking the UK’s total deaths within 28 days of a positive test to 70,195.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been a total of 86,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK. There is also a heavy debate still going on regarding the number of Covid-19 deaths. Many people think the number is much lower than the government are reporting- the theory is that a lot of people are dying from other causes but are put down as dying from Covid-19.

Areas moving into tier 4 include Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, parts of Essex not yet in the highest tier, Waverley in Surrey and Hampshire, with the exception of the New Forest. Tier-4 restrictions include a warning to stay at home, a limit on household mixing to two people outdoors and the forced closure of many shops, hairdressers and gyms.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Millions Of Brits Wake Up To Tier 4 Restrictions on Boxing Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.