MESUT OZIL To Take A £200,000-A-Week Wages Cut To Leave Arsenal and go to Turkey reportedly



Mesut Ozil has, according to the German publication Bild, reportedly been in secret talks with top Turkish club, Fenerbahce, about a possible move away from The Emirates next Summer, after being continually left out of the Arsenal squad by manager Mikel Arteta, week after week.

To secure any move away, the German international World Cup-winning playmaker is rumoured to be prepared to take a pay cut of around £200,000-a-week, as his current wage of £350,000-a-week is realistically out of the reach of most clubs, especially now with the coronavirus affecting their financial situations.

Murat Zorlu, a Fenerbahce club congress member, told Sport Digitale, “A source, who’s very well connected to the club has told me that Mesut Ozil is likely to become a Fenerbahce player during the next transfer window. I would say 90 per cent he will join us in one month.”

