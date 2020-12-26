Making music in Mojacar

STRICT health and safety measures were in place when Mojacar’s Municipal Music School offered their traditional Christmas concert.

Mojacar’s prize-winning Municipal Band, which is regarded as one of the best in the province, played carols and Christmas songs in Plaza de la Parterre. Pupils also performed under the watchful eye of their teachers.

The Music School, to which all members of Municipal Band belong, opened 25 years with just 20 pupils, compared with the present 300 with ages ranging from three to 70.

Youth councillor Raquel Belmonte who was present at the concert stressed that any person of any age could access music at the Mojacar school “easily and in an entertaining and enjoyable way.”

