London NHS Trust Hospitals Begin Postponing Non-Urgent Operations

London NHS Trust Hospitals Begin Postponing Non-Urgent Care And Operations Due to Covid-19 Pressures.

Two of London’s major NHS Trusts have begun postponing routine care and non-urgent operations due to Covid-19 pressures, as the capital faces a surge in cases. From Monday afternoon, the Royal Free London Trust have paused “all non-urgent, time-critical planned procedures/operations and out-patient services”.

Apologising for the “difficult decision” the trust explained the move: “As more people require care for COVID-19, it’s essential for us to free up vital clinical staff to support areas of our hospitals that need it most during this challenging time.” Although they described the cancellation of non-urgent care as “temporary”, the Royal Free said they could not advise when these appointments will be rescheduled.

London is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, with the capital and much of the South East of England placed in strict Tier 4 measures in an effort not to overwhelm the NHS. The new strain of the virus, which is now dominant in the capital, is more infectious but is not thought to be more dangerous than the previous variant. Barts Health, London’s largest NHS Trust, have also announced a move “into a ‘high pressure’ phrase”, with “some routine procedures” deferred.

All non-urgent surgery, outpatient clinics and specialist nurse services are already on hold in parts of South Wales as staff are redeployed to cope with COVID-19 cases.

