Legendary Dundee United manager Jim McLean dies aged 83.

Dundee United’s greatest ever manager, Jim McLean, has sadly passed away at the age of 83. The former boss had been living in a care home and was suffering from dementia before his passing on Boxing Day. With an incredible career at Tannadice, McLean guided United to the league title and two League Cup triumphs.

The Tangerines also reached the European Cup semi-final in 1984 and the Uefa Cup final three years later. United said in a statement: “Dundee United are extremely saddened to learn Jim Mclean has passed away. An integral part of our history and rise to the forefront of European football, Jim was simply a titan of Dundee United folklore, cherished by the United family the world over. He will be sorely missed by us all. Whilst still in his role as manager, McLean was made director in 1984 and became Club Chairman in 1988. Staying on at boardroom level, he retired as manager in 1993, after an incredible 21 years and seven months in the hot seat.

He added: “In remembrance of Jim, the flags at Tannadice will fly at half-mast.”

