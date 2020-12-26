Kings speech record numbers

The king’s speech has recorded record numbers for this year 2020.

Every year similar to the UK, the monarch of Spain King Felipe VI, gives a speech about the year gone by and the year ahead.

The king of Spain gave his speech to the Spanish people, and this year it was to record numbers, more than ever before with 10.75 million viewers and listeners.

The speech centred around distancing recent events with his father and financial issues, and the Spanish monarch reminded people to be tolerant of all backgrounds.

He made a clear and precise point to remind citizens that no one of any office was above scrutiny, another reference to his Father perhaps.

Placing white roses with princess Eleanor in honour of the Spanish citizens who lost their lives to COVID-19 was observed and the most poignant moment of the address.

In addition, he renewed his commitment as monarch and urged a united battle towards beating covid.

The king delivered his speech once again from the Palacio de Zarzuela audience hall. It was broadcasted on 29 channels with women over 25 years old showing the biggest increase in the viewing sector.

This year, 86 per cent of central Spain saw the address with only 46 per cent of the basque country watching.

This was indeed the speech most viewed since 1992 with that data offered by barlovento communication.

