JIMMY CARR Accused Of Trying To Upstage Bradley Walsh On Blankety Blank on Christmas Day

A special edition of the legendary TV show Blankety Blank returned to BBC1 screens on Christmas Day, with a new host, 60-year-old Bradley Walsh, with a host of star names on the panel, including boxer Amir Khan, comedian Sue Perkins, actor Emelia Fox, broadcaster Anita Rani, McFly’s Danny Jones, and comedian Jimmy Carr.

-- Advertisement --



Walsh is of course the host of ITV’s daytime quiz show The Chase and became the sixth host of Blankety Blank since it started back in 1979, with Terry Wogan fronting it.

Viewers appeared to take offence to the way Jimmy Carr was trying to upstage Walsh at times, especially after he had fluffed one question to the first contestant, Susie Blower, asking her, “Last Christmas, I ate so much turkey that it started to have a funny side effect, now every time I go, I start to blank…”.