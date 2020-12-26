JIMMY CARR Accused Of Trying To Upstage Bradley Walsh On Blankety Blank on Christmas Day
A special edition of the legendary TV show Blankety Blank returned to BBC1 screens on Christmas Day, with a new host, 60-year-old Bradley Walsh, with a host of star names on the panel, including boxer Amir Khan, comedian Sue Perkins, actor Emelia Fox, broadcaster Anita Rani, McFly’s Danny Jones, and comedian Jimmy Carr.
Walsh is of course the host of ITV’s daytime quiz show The Chase and became the sixth host of Blankety Blank since it started back in 1979, with Terry Wogan fronting it.
Viewers appeared to take offence to the way Jimmy Carr was trying to upstage Walsh at times, especially after he had fluffed one question to the first contestant, Susie Blower, asking her, “Last Christmas, I ate so much turkey that it started to have a funny side effect, now every time I go, I start to blank…”.
With Blower looking confused, Bradley realised he had made a mistake, saying, “Oh no, hang on, I’ve misread that”, but before he could continue, Jimmy Carr jumped in with, “Every time you start to go? What was in that turkey? It’s gone right through you Bradley. You know what, I don’t mind that you misread it, it’s just lovely to see someone your age on TV at this time of year. You had one job, you had one job to do!”.
Bradley, clearly flustered by Carr, replied, “Jimmy, don’t! I misread it. Jimmy, don’t, shut up!”, leading to a whole flurry of fans taking to social media to praise the show, and in particular, Bradley Walsh, defending him, one viewer posting, “I’m glad they decided to reboot #BlanketyBlank with Bradley Walsh however…Jimmy Carr, this isn’t your show mate, wind your neck in!”.
