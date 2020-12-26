Italy Reports Coronavirus has Claimed Another 261 Lives.
Italy reported 261 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, Dec 25, against 459 the day before, according to the health ministry. The daily tally of new infections increased by 10,407 from 19,037 the day before, taking the total number of cases since Italy’s epidemic began to 2,010,037.
On Thursday, Dec. 24, Italy became the eighth country in the world to exceed 2 million officially recorded cases. The number of swab tests carried out in the past day was 81,285 from a previous 152,334, the health ministry said. The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has reported 70,909 deaths since its outbreak came to light on 21 February, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world.
Patients in the hospital with Covid-19 stood at 23,304, down by 98 from the day before. The current number of intensive care patients decreased by 2 to 2,582, the figures reflecting those who died or had been discharged after recovery.
When Italy’s second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by around 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.
