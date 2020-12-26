Ireland To Lift UK Travel Restrictions

IRELAND is set to lift travel restriction from the UK

Ireland’s Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has announced that the country will move towards regulating traffic from the UK as early as next week, rather than continuing a blanket ban. The Minister outlined a number of “very specific circumstances” under which people will be allowed to travel when speaking with the Irish Mirror.

Mr Ryan said: “We’re still going to have travel between the UK and we know we have to have it for freight and it’s not just for the UK’s landbridge with the continent, 80 per cent of the freight we have comes to and from the UK, and for some businesses vital air freight as well as ferry freight.

“So what we will likely do is introduce further, more detailed regulations around all that travel so we do it in a very safe way.

“This is what the European Commission is recommending, they’re saying rather than having a complete across the board ban, you regulate for specific circumstances, very specific circumstances.”

The Minister said that the EU Commission is currently working on regulations, which they hope will be available in a matter of days.

