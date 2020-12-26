Human Remains Found Near Nashville Bomb Site

HUMAN remains found in Nashville near RV bomb site

The FBI in Nashville, Tennessee have launched an investigation after what are believed to be human remains were discovered close to the site where a car bomb exploded on Friday, December 25. Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in a press briefing on Friday evening that the tissue is being examined but currently there are no known casualties.

Police confirmed that the explosion, which caused Wifi and mobile phone outages in the area, was “an intentional act” but no motive or suspect has yet been identified.

“We do not know whether anyone was in the RV when it exploded. I can’t tell you if there’s a potential for that scenario,” police spokesman Don Aaron said.

