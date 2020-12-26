GLASGOW RANGERS Stay Top In Scotland After Narrow Ibrox Victory against Hibernian

Glasgow Rangers stay top of the Scottish Premiership tonight (Saturday), but only after a scare at Ibrox, eventually running out 1-0 winners against Hibernian, thanks to a first-half strike on 32 minutes, by Romanian Ianis Hagi, his second goal in two games, and Rangers’ 13th straight win against Jack Ross’ team.

Steve Gerrard, again leaving one of his top players, Alfredo Morelos, on the bench, will be happy to stay on top of the pile, with his players dominating the first 45 minutes, but he was made to sweat by a very determined and rejuvenated Hibs team in the second half.

Hibs were without Christian Doidge, who was suspended and Ross had lost Ofir Marciano in midweek through injury, so had to bring in on-loan QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes for his first game of the season, while having to name goalkeeping coach Craig Samson among the substitutes.

Rangers managed to fight off a spirited Hibs onslaught towards the end of the match, with Gerrard bringing Morelos on after 82 minutes, who could have sealed the match had he not fired the ball straight into the hands of Barnes a few minutes into stoppage time.

