French Garbage Collectors Strike Leaves Over 50 Tons of Rubbish on the Streets of Marseille

French Garbage Collectors Strike Leaves Over 550 Tons of Rubbish on the Streets of Marseille.

Several districts of Marseille are experiencing a strike by garbage collectors who accuse the local director and his deputy of harassment. They have asked for their transfer- according to several employees and union representatives of Force Ouvrière (FO). In the meantime, however, the waste is piling up on the sidewalks- all 550 tons of it!

For the past week, some 200 employees of Polyceo, a subsidiary of the Derichebourg group responsible for garbage collection and cleaning in the 2nd, 15th and 16th areas of Marseille, have been on strike. The company rejected the strikers’ demands on Thursday, December 24 t, denouncing the “desire of certain employees not to submit to certain rules”.

Urgent talks are presently underway between local government and unions to resolve the matter. Despite the health hazards from the waste, this area of France is also experiencing high covid rates and restrictions on mobility.

