First UK Study On Coronavirus Mutation Brings Good News And Bad News.

When the UK’s prime minister announced last weekend that the coronavirus mutation discovered recently might be 70% more infectious than other strains, some experts questioned the estimate, saying that more data is required to determine the strain’s potential danger.

Many European countries imposed bans on UK travel to reduce the risk of the B.1.1.7 strain travelling to the rest of the EU region. The mutation carries a collection of 17 genetic changes, a first for noteworthy coronavirus mutations. While it might not cause more severe cases of COVID-19, these mutations might make it more infectious. Some health experts even warned that the changes could make existing vaccines less effective, although many others said there are no such concerns.

The consensus was that more research was required to determine the path forward. The novel strain should be tested in labs to determine how infectious it really is and whether it can evade neutralizing antibodies generated after vaccines.

The first study of the new coronavirus strain is now here, and it tells the world that the threat might be serious. Stricter measures, including the closing of schools and universities, as well as accelerated vaccination campaigns, might be required to prevent the B.1.1.7 epidemic from getting out of hand.

Over the last week, the new strain has been detected as far away as Japan and Nigeria.

