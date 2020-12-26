Family Rescued From Snowy Mountain In Spain’s Cantabria

FAMILY rescued on Christmas Day from snowy mountain in Spain’s Cantabria

A family of five had a lucky escape when they became lost on the evening of December 24 while travelling across a mountain in Cantabria, between Arredondo and San Roque de Riomiera. The family, from Madrid, was made up of a 6-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and three adults.

The 112 Emergency Attention Centre of the Government of Cantabria was alerted at around 7pm on Christmas Eve and a rescue operation was launched. The rescue teams, made up of members of the Government of Cantabria, the GREIM of the Guardia Civil and the Red Cross, were hampered by the growing darkness and fog. Rescuers finally located the family at around 3am on Christmas morning, who, despite being exposed for so long on a very cold and snowy night, were all reported to be in good health.

