The “little one” lottery will be drawn on January 6 and it is worth 700 million euros in total.

Top prizes of 2 million euros per series of tickets have been announced in “EL NINO” the little one lotto for Christmas.

THE numbers this year will carry individual ticket prizes of 2,000,000 euros.

The Christmas lotto el Gordo is, of course, the big one and some of the amounts given away are staggering, but even though this lottery is called el Nino it still carries a 700 million prize fund in total.

The draw started in 1868 than in 1941 it developed its own personality with naming ceremonies and the like. However, it was the year 1966 that this little lotto got its name “EL NINO”.

1ST prize is 2,000,000 euros 2nd prize is 750,000 euros third prize is 250,000 euros with no less than 20 prizes of 3,500 amongst other lower “Premios” as they are known

"el nino is worth 700 million"