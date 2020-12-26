Drunk Driver Arrested After Wife Dies in Seville Christmas Crash

A DRUNK DRIVER has been arrested following a horror Christmas morning crash near Seville that killed his wife and wounded three young passengers.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 AM on Christmas morning in Tomares, a suburban town just west of Seville. The vehicle, which was carrying six passengers, veered off the road and collided with a guardrail that tore through the car.

A 32-year old woman was killed while three young passengers were seriously injured. A 14-year old girl suffered extreme leg injuries in the crash, while the two-year-old daughter of the driver was rushed to the Virgen del Rocio Children’s Hospital.

The 40-year old driver of the vehicle, who was the husband of the deceased, was arrested on the scene under suspicion of negligent homicide and road safety breaches. Officers found that he was three times over the legal alcohol limit during the horror crash.

The tragic case has been handed over to the Guardia Civil, who have detained the driver. Spain has one of Europe’s strictest drink driving laws, with only a 0.05% blood alcohol limit permitted for drivers.

