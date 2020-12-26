NEW mutant Covid variant reaches Germany from the UK

German authorities reported on Christmas Eve that the new mutant Covid strain had reached Germany through a traveller arriving from the UK. Officials reported that the woman tested positive after landing in Frankfort airport on a flight from London Heathrow, and is currently isolating in her family’s home in Baden-Wuerttemberg.

-- Advertisement --



“It is the first known case in Germany,” authorities in the German state of Baden-Württenberg said in a statement. Three family members who have been in close contact with the woman have also quarantined, the statement added.

Germany placed a temporary ban on all flights arriving from the UK on Sunday, December 20 and later announced the restrictions would remain in place until January 6.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Variant Reaches Germany From The UK”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.