Couple Playing Xbox Locked Inside Currys

COUPLE who lost track of time while playing Xbox in the store were locked inside Currys

A young couple became so engrossed playing a video game in a Currys PC World store in White City, Manchester that they didn’t notice staff closing up for the day and got locked inside. Nathan Bamping, 19, and Olivia Johnson, 18, decided to try out the new F1 2020 racing game for Xbox Series X and didn’t realise over an hour had passed.

Nathan said: “We’d only intended to have a quick go, but it’s so addictive that we spent ages racing each other.

“When we finally got up we found all the doors were closed, the shutters were locked and the staff had gone.

“As we walked around looking for an exit, we were triggering all these alarms. I tried to call a Currys helpline but couldn’t get through. I rang my mum in a panic, but she didn’t know what to do either.

“We started to wonder if we might be stuck in there for Christmas. It was like Home Alone, but set in a Currys store.

“It was quite scary at the time, but in hindsight it’s actually quite hilarious.”

The manager of the store rescued the couple after 40 minutes when he was alerted by the alarms.

