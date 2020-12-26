Coronavirus Rates In The UK “Unlikely” To Go Down Without Shutting Schools And Universities.

A new study has suggested that the new mutant Covid strain is likely to ‘infect more children’ suggests. Professor Wendy Barclay’s comments come as a London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine study said infections are “unlikely” to go down without shutting down schools and universities across the country. A government scientist also warned that children are “equally susceptible” to the new strain of Covid as adults.

The Imperial College London academic and member of No10’s advisory group NERVTAG said: “The newer virus has an easier time doing that (getting into cells) and children are therefore equally susceptible, perhaps, to this virus as adults. Given their mixing patterns, you would expect to see more children being infected. It’s not because the virus is specifically targeting children, but that it is now less inhibited.”

Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist of Imperial College London and member of NERVTAG, added: “There is a hint that it is has a higher propensity to infect children. That may perhaps explain some of the differences but we haven’t established any sort of causality.”